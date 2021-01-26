Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Climate Change

PM presses for more actions than words

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

PM presses for more actions than words

PM presses for more actions than words

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said global adaptation actions over climate change are still far from the pace of devastation just for lack of funds and political will.
"Bangladesh is often referred to as the ground zero for climate change
adverse impacts. Adapting to the damage already done is as important as the process of reducing future losses and damages. But global adaptation actions are far from keeping pace with the scale of devastation due to the lack of finance and political will," she said.
The Prime Minister said this while addressing the two-day Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 through a video message. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte presided over the event.
Sheikh Hasina said the recent experiences of Covid-19 have demonstrated the importance of being united and taking timely action.
She said Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader on locally-led adaptation measures and it developed the Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 with support from the Netherlands.
To celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina said the government has planted 11.5 million saplings and launched a programme called "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan".
She said the draft National Adaptation Plan will be the main policy document for UNFCCC process assisted by the Forest Investment Plan.
"We've taken 789 projects for 443 million dollars from our own Climate Change Trust Fund based on locally-led measures," the Prime Minister said.
As the President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the host to the South Asian office of Global Centre on Adaptation, Bangladesh is promoting locally led adaptation that can bring forth tangible solution for the vulnerable communities in different countries of the world, she said.
The online international Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021 on 25 and 26 January, hosted by the Netherlands, convenes global leaders and local stakeholders.
It would see the launch of a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda that sets out clear commitments to deliver concrete new endeavours and partnerships to make the world more resilient to the effects of climate change.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
480,000 killed by extreme weather this century: Analysis
Plea to cancel graft case against ex-DIG (prisons) of Sylhet rejected
Despite corona pandemic GDP growth was good in last fiscal
Passengers suffer due to wild-cat strike by launch workers on Monday
10 richest men can pay for vaccines for all with money earned during pandemic
Amartya Sen to talk on Bangabandhutomorrow
UK risks becoming ‘failed state’ without reform: Ex-PM Brown
Campaign ends, CCC goes to polls tomorrow


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft