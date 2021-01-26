

Tigers whitewash West Indies

West Indies won the toss in the morning at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram and invited Bangladesh to bat first. Hosts took the invitation warmly in their lucky ground and posted a mammoth 297 runs riding on the bat of fantastic four. Tamim, Mahmudullah and Mushfiq hammered the Caribbean bowlers to amass 64 runs each. Among them 'silent killer' Mahmudullah was unbeaten facing 43 balls hitting three boundaries and as many over boundaries. Shakib conversely, went to the dugout with 51 runs.

Shakib, Tamim set records. Shakib reached a unique landmark of 6,000 ODI runs and 300 wickets in a specific country as the 1st player in the World, Indian legend Kapil Dev goes next to him with 4,158 runs and 319 wickets at his home soil. Tamim on the other hand, had scored 500 runs at ZACS as the first batsman.

Earlier, Liton Das had departed yet before opening the account and Nazmul Shanto went for 20. Tamim, Shakib took the steering of the match from there and stood 93 run's 3rd wicket partnership. Shakib, Mushfiq added 48 runs jointly while Mushfiq, Mahmudullah had 72-run joint venture in the 5th wicket partnership. Soumya Sarkar batted at seven and left the 22-yard patch scoring seven runs. Mohammad Saifuddin stayed not out with five runs next to his name as Bangladesh posted three short of 300 losing six wickets from stipulated 50 overs.

Alzarri Joseph and Raymon Reifer among guest bowlers shared two wickets apiece while Kyle Mayers took one.

To chase a skyscraper, West Indian batsmen became bewildered against mighty Bangladesh bowling squad. Like previous matches of the series, Mustafizur Rahman gave initial breakthrough but for twice in a row to send both the visiting openers to the sideline. Kjorn Ottley got out immediately after opening the account while Sunil Ambris was cut down at unlucky 13. Nkhruma Bonners, among the top order batsmen, showed little resistance. He departed for 31. Experienced Rovman Powell was the leading West India scorer, who missed a half century for three runs. Reifer was the 3rd best scorer for the guests with 27 runs and was caught and bowled by Taskin Ahmed to wrap up West Indies at 177.

Mohammad Saifuddin played his first match in the series and left the ground as the leading wicket taker. He scalped three wickets while Mehidy Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman shared two wickets each. Miraz was in his fashion in terms of economy rate. He allowed 18 runs only delivering a 10-over spell.

Mushfiqur Rahim named the Man of the Match for his windy batting and brilliance behind the wickets while Shakib Al Hasan adjudged the Player of the Series for his accumulated 113 runs and 6 wickets.

Before the dead-rubber on Monday, Tigers bowling surge aided to humiliate West Indies on January 20 by six wickets and on January 22 by seven wickets to secure the title with one match to go. Monday's win ensured 3rd whitewash for West Indies against Tigers. It is the 4th consecutive and 6th accumulated bilateral title for Tigers against West Indian. Hosts remain unbeaten for eight ODIs in raw after the latest triumph.

Bangladesh, by virtue of cent percent triumph from three matches of ICC World Cup Super League, soared at 2 on the event ranking after Australia. Tigers surpassed England despite having equal 30 points since Bangladesh occupied +1.893 run rate and England have +0.790. Australia bagged 40 points with +0.34





