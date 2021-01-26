Shipbuilding industry policy, two acts approved by Cabinet

The Cabinet on Monday cleared the draft of 'Shipbuilding Industry Development Policy - 2021' with the target of earning US$ 4.0 billion by exporting ships within next five years.

At the same time, drafts of 'Bangladesh Tour Operator and Tour Guide (Registration and Operation) Act - 2021' and 'Boiler Act - 2021' were also approved at the Monday's meeting.

The meeting was held in the Cabinet conference room in Jatiya Sangsad with Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina in the chair.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the secretariat.

Anwarul Islam said the policy drafted by the Industries Ministry had suggested a master plan for the sector. The highly prospective industry is projected to earn US$ 4.0 billion by exporting ships within the next five years.

The policy emphasised the need for building capacity of the industry by providing soft loan and tax rebate for further development.

It has proposed public-private partnership (PPP) for building dockyards or shipyards, harnessing blue economy, lowering bank interest rate, independent bank guarantee facility, performance guarantee and creating fund for its development, he added.

The local shipyards have so far exported 40 ships to different countries in Europe, Africa and Asia and earned $180 million. Annual export earnings from the sector are now only one billion.

In the draft policy, the target of shipbuilding workers was set at one lakh from 30,000. It also suggested the government that it should reduce dependency on import, increase export earning, promote backward linkage and create more employment in the sector.

The draft of Bangladesh Tour Operator and Tour Guide (Registration and Operation) Act - 2021 was given final approval at the meeting.

In October, 2019, the draft was cleared at the Cabinet in principle to bring the country's tour operators and guides under a registration process.

"No tour operator or guide can run without registration. If anyone does, it would be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure," the Cabinet Secretary said, adding, "Now, there's no guideline and rule for tour operators in the country."

He said the conditions for getting registration, period of registration and provisions for cancellation of registration had been mentioned in the law.

The new Boiler Law will replace the existing Boiler Act- 1923 to make boiler administration up-to-date considering the frequency of boiler explosion in recent times, which have claimed lives of a number of workers in different industrial units.

Following the recommendation of a committee under the industries ministry, the draft of the Boiler Act 2021 was prepared increasing the penalty for the use of illegal or unregistered boilers and the registration, regular inspection and import of boilers.

The draft seeks to increase penalties for the use of unregistered boiler and, therefore, illegal boilers or the doctoring of registration numbers of boilers will be punishable by two years of imprisonment or fine up to Tk 2 lakh or both from the existing fine of Tk 10,000.

The draft also proposes an increased fine of Tk 50,000 from the existing Tk 2,000 if the owners fail or refuse to produce registration when called on to do so.

The draft stipulates that no one would be allowed to import boilers or boiler components without prior approval from the chief boiler inspector; and the chief boiler inspector would be the registration authority.

As boiler explosion has become a growing concern and a potential threat to life and property, it was more than expected that the government would go for a new boiler law and its strict enforcement. Skilled boiler operators and regular inspection have also to be ensured by the new law to arrest the deaths of workers from boiler explosion.

In the past five years, as records of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies show, at least 69 workers died and 237 workers became injured from such explosions in different factories across the country.

