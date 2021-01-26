Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Five cops hurt in Pirojpur attack, 7 held

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Jan 25: Five policemen were injured in an attack by some local people during a drive at Kumarkhali in Sadar upazila of Pirojpur district on early Monday.
The victims were identified as Sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station, Soikat Hossain Sunny, SI Mahmudul Hasan, SI Mohammad Khairul Hossain, ASI Saiful Islam and Constable Maruf Hawladar.
The incident took place at the Shikdar Bari in the area.
Hayatul Islam Khan, superintendent of Pirojpur Police, said a team of police conducted a drive in Kumarkhali area for arresting an accused Hasan Shikdar of a criminal case in the dead of night.
When police was heading towards Sadar Police Station with the accused Hasan, the relatives of the accused and local people attacked on police in a bid to snatch away the accused from police custody.
Seven people including three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured during the attack.
Police arrested seven people in connection with the attack on police. Hasan Shikdar, son of Anwar Shikdar, Shaon Das, son of Mithu Das were among the arrestees.
The injured were taken to local hospital where three were given first aid.
Nurul Islam Badal, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police station, said police will file a case in this connection.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five cops hurt in Pirojpur attack, 7 held
Lung cancer on the rise in Bangladesh: Report
Chevron continues scholarship support for local students
92 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
BUP VC calls on President
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
Teenagers killed in Bandarban elephant attack
UGC member visits CUET TSC


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft