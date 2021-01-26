Video
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:40 AM
City News

Chevron continues scholarship support for local students

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Observer Desk

As a part of its ongoing annual scholarship programme for financially disadvantaged meritorious students, US-based oil company Chevron Bangladesh has awarded scholarships to 849 students from 23 educational institutions near its Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavibazar gas fields, said a press release on Monday.
About 64% of the scholarship recipients are female which also included in the total are 66 scholarships for students who achieved excellent grades in the 2020 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams, said a Chevron press release on Monday.
The average pass rate of Chevron's scholarship recipients in the 2020 SSC exams was 99%.
Chevron Bangladesh started the scholarship programme with only a handful of educational institutions nearly two decades ago.
Aside from helping students' overall academic performance, the company's Quality Education Support Initiative also aims to improve the learning environment of schools near its three gas fields.


