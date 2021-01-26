92 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: A total of 92 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1333 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

The infection rate is 5.40 percent.

Among the newly detected patients, 88 are from Chattogram city and four from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached at 32,670 amid the frequent decreasing trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.












