Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

92 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 25: A total of 92 people were tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 1333 samples at seven COVID-19 laboratories in the district.
The infection rate is 5.40 percent.
Among the newly detected patients, 88 are from Chattogram city and four from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases reached at 32,670 amid the frequent decreasing trend of daily infection rate in recent days here, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said on Monday.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Five cops hurt in Pirojpur attack, 7 held
Lung cancer on the rise in Bangladesh: Report
Chevron continues scholarship support for local students
92 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
BUP VC calls on President
Another police informer murdered in Khulna
Teenagers killed in Bandarban elephant attack
UGC member visits CUET TSC


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft