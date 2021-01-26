Video
BUP VC calls on President

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BUP Vice-Chancellor (VC) Major General Md Moshfequr Rahman on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in the evening.
President's Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin confirmed the matter to the agency after the meeting.
The president asked the authority concerned of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) to focus on research activities simultaneously the general education.
"Focus on research activities simultaneously the general education at the university" so that the students can cope with the world competition.
Expressing satisfaction over the overall activities of BUP, the President said the BUP has already earned a reputation for its different activities, including educational and maintaining conducive environment to learning.
Abdul Hamid was apprised of the academic and development activities of the BUP.
The President assured the VC of providing all necessary cooperation as the VC sought the President's cooperation and direction in running the university activities properly. Secretaries concerned to the President were present.    -UNB


