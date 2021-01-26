Another police informer murdered in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 25: A second police informer was hacked to death by yet unidentified attackers in Khulna's Dighalia upazila on early Monday.

The victim has been identified as Mamun Molla, 26, son of Senhati's Md Yusuf Molla.

No-one has been arrested yet over the killing.

Police said the incident took place around 2:30am on Sunday at Barmashil Kheya Ghat area.

He was stabbed indiscriminately and left him for dead. Locals rescued him and took him to Khulna medical College Hospital. From there, he was sent to Dhaka for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.

He succumbed to his injures in the morning due to excessive bleeding, police said.

Dighalia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Ahsan Ullah said they are trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

No case has been filed yet, he said.

On Jan 12, police informer Shafikul Islam, 35, was stabbed to death in the city's Lobonchora area. Two cases were filed over the incident. -UNB

















