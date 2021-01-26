Costal fishermen need support

Dear Sir

Fishermen living in the coastal areas of Bangladesh have the biggest contribution in hauling in fish resources. It is indeed good news that fish production is satisfactorily increasing in recent years. The coastal fishermen usually provide the grand supply of Hilsa and sea fish risking their lives amidst the storms and adversities in the water.



Unfortunately, the lives of those fisher men are very uncertain. As the fishing season stays for only four months in the coastal area and there is no reliable source of income except fishing, almost all of them remain unemployed for the rest of the year. They, in general, borrow from the local lenders and the owners of warehouses to get boats and buy nets as well to feed their families in the lean season. In return, they sell fish to the warehouse at low prices. Moreover, financial assistance given by the government during drought season remains inadequate.



The authorities concerned should disburse adequate loan facilities to fishermen to overcome this paradox-like situation and come up with required assistance during off session, and introduce life insurance with a view to improving living standards of the coastal fishers.



Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi