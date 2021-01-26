Beauty parlour given to transgender entrepreneurs



Narsingdi DC Syeda Farhana Kawnine inaugurating a beauty parlour that is given to two transgender entrepreneurs at Islam Plaza in Boro Masjid Road of Madhabdi Bazar in Sadar Upazila on Monday. photo: observer

NARSINGDI, Jan 25: A beauty parlour, Thrinayan Rupshilpa, has been provided to two third gender entrepreneurs, Ratna and Meem at Madhabdi in Sadar Upazila of the district.In order to improve the living standard of the third gender, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Syeda Farhana Kawnine has taken this initiative.On Monday at 11:30 am at a function organised by Madhabdi Press Club at Islam Plaza in Boro Masjid Road of Madhadi Bazar, the beauty centre was inaugurated by the DC and District Magistrate.