Three murdered in three districts

Three people were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Rajshahi and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

KHULNA: A second police informer was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Dighalia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place at on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Molla, 26, son of Md Yusuf Molla, a resident of Senhati.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dighalia Police Station (PS) Md Ahsan Ullah said a group of unidentified assailants stabbed Mamun indiscriminately in Barmashil Kheya Ghat area at around 2:30am, leaving him critically injured.

Locals took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

From there, he was shifted to Dhaka for better treatment as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, Mamun succumbed to his injures in the morning due to excessive bleeding.

No arrests have been made over the killing yet. Police said they are trying to identify and arrest the killers, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: A college student of the district has allegedly been killed after being called out of home.

Deceased Shafiul Islam, 25, was the son of Saidul Islam of Kamarpara Tangan Village in Mohanpur Upazila. He was a masters' student of Accounting Department at Rajshahi College.

Mohanpur PS Inspector (Investigation) Touhidur Rahman said locals found Shafiul's body in a mango orchard, 150 yards from his home, on Sunday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on the head, forehead and under eyes.

The deceased's family sources said one Abdul Bari, 35, called Shafiul out of his house at around 8pm on Saturday.

Police, however, detained Abdul Bari for interrogation, the official added.

BRAHMANBARIA: A man has been killed in an attack allegedly carried out by his rivals in Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday over previous enmity.

The incident took place in Char Chartala Village at early hours that also left 10 others injured.

The deceased was identified as Jamal Munshi, 50, a resident of the village.

Local sources said Jamal Munshi and one Loti of the area had been at loggerheads over various issues for long.

Following the dispute, Loti along with his people suddenly attacked on Jamal Munshi and his family members, which left 11 people severely injured.

The injured were taken to Brahmanbaria Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jamal dead.

Confirming the matter, Ashuganj PS OC Jabed Mahmud said seven people were detained in this connection and police were deployed in the area.







