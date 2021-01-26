Video
Home Countryside

Woman among three killed in road mishaps in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Three people were killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Manikganj, Mymensingh and Khagrachhari, in two days.
MANIKGANJ: A woman was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
The deceased was identified as Sonia Begum, 65, daughter of late Kakhar Uddin, a resident of Gilanda area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said an unidentified vehicle hit Sonia Begum in Tarabridge area on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway at noon while she was crossing the road, which left her seriously injured.
She was rushed to Manikganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Golra Highway Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.  
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Matin, 68, a resident of Palaikanda Village in the upazila.
Local sources said an easy-bike hit the man while he was walking beside a road in Borbaria area in the afternoon, leaving him critically injured.
Locals took him to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex.
He was, later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital following his deteriorated condition, where he died at around 8pm while undergoing treatment.
Local Union Parishad Chairman Tariqul Islam Rial confirmed the incident.
KHAGRACHHARI: A man was killed and nine others were injured in a road accident in Manikchhari Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdul Sattar, 32, son of Rafiq Mia, a resident of the upazila.
Local sources said a passenger-laden bus fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering in Osmanpalli area at around 10:45am while overtaking tow pickup vans, which left 10 of the passengers injured.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Abdul Sattar dead.
Out of the injured, two are still undergoing treatment while the others were discharged from the hospital after giving first aid.
Manikchhari PS OC Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.


