Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:39 AM
Home Countryside

Sweeping Cold Wave At Kamalganj

Poor people, cattle take warmth from jute sacks

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

A tea garden labourer covered with a jute sack at Kamalganj. photo: observer

KAMALGANJ, MOULBVIBAZAR, Jan 25: People are keeping their cattle warm with jute sacks in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.
For the last several days, cold wave is getting intensified. Bone-chilling breeze is flowing over the upazila.
Life activities are getting hampered. None is going out without  necessity. From morning to noon, the sun is remaining invisible.
Though the cooling is not felt so deeply at day time, it starts increasing bitterly after evening.
With the falling of night, the cooling intensity goes rising.
Almost a cloning condition was seen in tea estates. Tea garden labourers  were seen in clad of jute gunny. They were also seen receiving heat from straw fire.
In day time, transports have to ply with their head lights on due to thick fog.
This  freezing cold wave is continuing for several days. Lower and middle income people are thronging warm clothe shops. Distressed people are suffering for want of warm clothes.
In night, children and elderly people are suffering heavily.
According to sources, needy people cannot purchase warm clothes for want of money.
Cattle are also suffering for the bitter cold. These are being kept in safe with jute gunny.
Various cold diseases have appeared affecting mainly children and elderly people. In the public hospitals, all patients are not getting treatment facilities. So, many are receiving healthcare from private physicians.
Health and Family Planning Officer of Kamlganj Upazila M Mahbubul Alam Bhuiya said, patients of fever, influenza, coughing, and pneumonia have increased; most of them are children and elderly people; but the situation is under control.
 Acting officer in weather monitoring office at Sreemangal Anisur Rahman said, mild cold wave has been flowing over the district for the last several days.


