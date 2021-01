KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 25: Dr. Nurul Haq, a professor at the Law Department of Dhaka University, passed away on Saturday night. He was 90.

He breathed his last in Ibne Sina Hospital.

On Sunday morning, after namaz-e-janaza, he was laid down in his family graveyard at Alexandar Shikkhagram in Ramgoti Upazila.

He left behind four sons and one daughter to mourn his death.

His demise has been condoled by Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, MP, President of JSD ASM Abdur Rob, Chairman of Upazila Parishad Sharaf Uddin Azad Sohel, Ramgoti Pourashabha Mayor M Mejbah Uddin Mezu, and ex-mayor Sahed Ali Potu.