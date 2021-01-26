Prisoner dies in Manikganj jail

MANIKGANJ, Jan 25: A prisoner in Manikganj Central Jail has died on Sunday while serving his term in the jail.

Deceased Dulal Mia, 55, was a resident of Chartilli Village in Saturia Upazila of the district.

Superintendent of Manikganj District Hospital Dr Arshad Ullah said the jail authority brought Dulal to the hospital in a critical condition in the morning.

Later, he died at the hospital at around 12pm.

Jail Superintendent Md Shahidul Islam said Dulal Mia came to the jail on January 9 in a fraud case. Dulal had been suffering from severe shortness of breathing for last few days, he added.













