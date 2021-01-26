Video
Home Countryside

3 kill selves in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman allegedly committed suicide in two districts- Rangamati and Netrakona, in two days.
KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Two young men reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Kaptai Upazila of the district in two days.
The deceased are Md Shoyeb Ahmed, 28, son of Khayez Ahmed Torun, and Md Naimur Rahman Nayan, 22, son of Farhad Hossain, residents of the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) Md Nasir Uddin said Shoyeb hanged himself from the ceiling fan at his room in the house in the upazila at around 5am on Monday, following a family feud.
On the other hand, Nayan committed suicide by hanging himself at around 9pm on Sunday, the OC added.
NETRAKONA: A woman reportedly committed suicide in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Rawshan Ara, 40, was the wife of Alal Uddin, a resident of Jaria Village in the upazila.
The deceased's family sources said Rawshan hanged herself from the ceiling in her room in the house at around 10am.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Purbadhala PS OC Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.


