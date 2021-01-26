Two found dead at Dhamoirhat

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Jan 25: Two people were found dead in separate incidents in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the body of an elderly ethnic woman from a pond in the upazila on Monday morning.

Deceased Butni Urao, 80, wife of late Mahali Urao, was a resident of Rospur area under Khelna Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Butni Urao fell in a pond nearby her house on Sunday evening, while she went there to wash her hands.

She had been missing since then.

Later, the family members found her body in the pond on Monday morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhamoirhat Police Station (PS) Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from Dhamoirhat Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 58, could not be known immediately.

Local sources said the man had been seen sick in Dhamoirhat Bazar area for the last couple of days.

Later, he was treated at Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex with the help of the locals.

However, locals spotted his body at a passenger stoppage adjacent to the upazila parishad west gate in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the body.

















