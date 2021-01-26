Patients at SBMCH blamed to suffer for negligence by doctors



Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal. photo: observer

Poor and late attendance of physicians and their negligence to outdoor and indoor patients are keys to this suffering. According to sources, overall treatment in the hospital is being hampered.

In fact, on the desire of the physicians, the healthcare services are being provided. They are using their official time in private chambers.

Particularly, there is no end to allegation against senior physicians ranging from assistant professors to professors.

In the Asia continent, SBMCH is the largest hospital. In the southern region, it is the most old and reliable healthcare institute.

Not only people of six districts of Barishal Division come to this hospital to receive treatment, but from neighbouring Madaripur, Faridpur and Gopalganj districts, patients also come.

With this, numbers of patients in it are increasing day by day. Yet the treatment quality is not improving accordingly.

Both outdoor and indoor services are hampered. The outdoor treatment is being conducted by intern doctors.

For the last few days, several rounds to different external departments found most of the doctors' rooms empty. Yet long queues of patients were seen in front of these. But physicians were making late to come.

Presence of doctors in the right time was also missing in other departments. Medicine, surgery, orthopaedic, gayne, sex and skin, ENT, eye and mental disease departments, it was the same. According to sources, physicians come late by one and a half hours.

Moreover, coming after one and a half hour, they sit on tea table by 12 noon. After 30 minutes, some physicians go back to chambers and provide eye wash treatment. And, some others go out for family works.

Besides, treating becomes close after 1:30 pm. Then company visit begins. Before striking 1pm, ticket counters go closing.

In addition, commission trade between outdoor physicians and diagnostic centres is rampant.

In case of ward treatment, physicians are supposed to remain in the hospital round the clock. But no senior physician is available in workplace before 9am. And by 2pm, all go out for lunch. Even at night, only intern doctors are available. Most of the assistant professors and professors remain busy with their personal chambers.

After attendance, they go out for chambers. Senior physicians are not inspecting wards. Others are not meeting acamedic classes.

Director of the SBMCH Dr. Md. Bakir Hossain said, the way the allegation of duty negligence being raised it is not so. One or two doctors are doing these. 'We are trying to bring them under rules,' he added.















