Samsung chief will not appeal

SEOUL, Jan 25: The de facto chief of South Korea's Samsung business empire will not appeal against his 2.5-year prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said Monday, in a move experts noted could pave the way for his early release on parole.

Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker, was found guilty of bribery and embezzlement in connection with the scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.

The Seoul Central District Court jailed him after a retrial last week, the latest step in a long-running legal process that has hung over Samsung for years.

"Vice-chairman Lee will humbly accept the ruling and has decided not to appeal," his lawyer Lee In-jae said in a statement. -AFP