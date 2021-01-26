Video
News in brief

Mexican president has Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced Sunday that he was infected with the coronavirus, but said his symptoms were mild.
"I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media.
"As always, I am optimistic. We will come through this together," he said.
The leftwing populist is rarely seen wearing a mask in public, including at his daily news conferences, and has kept up most of his activities during the pandemic.
Lopez Obrador has continued his travels to different parts of the country and on Friday visited the northern state of San Luis Potosi.    -AFP


