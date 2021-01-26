Video
News in brief

Woman â€˜diedâ€™ of Covid returned

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MADRID, Jan 25: An 85-year-old woman believed by her family to have died from the coronavirus surprised her relatives by returning to her care home nine days after they were told she had been buried, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
After a mix-up over names, the family of Rogelia Blanco were informed that the pensioner died of COVID-19 on Jan. 13 and her funeral was the next day, the La Voz de Galicia newspaper said. Due to coronavirus protocols, they were unable to attend.
So when she arrived fit and well back at the care home in Xove, northern Spain, on Saturday where her husband Ramón Blanco also lived, he was overwhelmed, the paper said.
"I could not believe it. I was crying, after the death of my wife," it quoted him as saying, adding that it was the woman who shared a room with Blanco who had died.    -REUTERS


