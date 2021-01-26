Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden admin to uphold Israel’s ‘normalization agreements’

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

WASHINGTON, Jan 25: The Biden administration will work closely with Israel on regional security issues and to build on the country's regional normalization agreements, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, according to a statement on Sunday.
"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," according to a statement on Sullivan's call on Saturday with Israel's Meir Ben Shabbat. Sullivan also extended an invitation to begin a strategic dialogue in the near term, the statement said.
The White House issued a press release today, announcing that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks with Israeli National Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat on Saturday.
According to the White House's statement, Sullivan reaffirmed US President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Israel's peace approach.
During the phone call, Biden also expressed commitment to Israel's security, appreciating Ben Shabbat's contributions to the US-Israel partnership.
"They discussed opportunities to enhance the partnership over the coming months, including by building on the success of Israel's normalization arrangements with UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco," the statement said.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Samsung chief will not appeal
Mexican president has Covid-19
Woman ‘died’ of Covid returned
China sends warplanes to Taiwan Strait in a show of force to Biden
Biden to reinstate C-19 travel bans: White House official
Biden admin to uphold Israel’s ‘normalization agreements’
Russia hits out at US, tech firms over Navalny rallies
Tractor rally aims to overshadow India’s show of military might


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft