

Monjurul wins AmCham Frontline Journalism Award

The award presentation ceremony was arranged virtually on Sunday (24 January) evening considering the safety measures amidst the spread of ongoing pandemic.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present as chief guest while Earl Robert Miller, ambassador of the US Embassy in Dhaka attended as the guest of honour at the program.

AmCham on Sunday awarded 25 reporters and photojournalists from television, online and print as an initiative to recognise and honour the Journalists for their outstanding efforts and courage during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

