Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:37 AM
Below 10pc Covid-19 infection rate in Rangpur division

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

RANGPUR, Jan 25: Rangpur division has been witnessing the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate below 10 percent consistently during the last five consecutive weeks.
"Only 13 people were found infected after testing 247 samples in the division at the daily infection rate of 5.26 percent on Sunday," Focal Person of Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said on Monday.
Earlier, the daily COVID-19 infection rates were 4.26 percent on Saturday, 4.21 percent on Friday, 7.30 percent on Thursday, 4.97 percent on Wednesday, 3.19 percent on Tuesday and 4.64 percent on Monday last in the division.
Since the beginning, a total of 1,00,920 samples of suspected coronavirus infected patients of Rangpur division were tested till Sunday, and of them, 15,694 people were found COVID-19 positive with an average infection rate of 15.55 percent.
"The district-wise break up of the total 15,694 patients stands at 3,999 in Rangpur, 784 in Panchagarh, 1,323 in Nilphamari, 962 in Lalmonirhat, 1,009 in Kurigram, 1,502 in Thakurgaon, 4,659 in Dinajpur and 1,456 in Gaibandha districts," Dr. Siddiqui said.    -BSS


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
