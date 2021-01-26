Prime Bank launches distributor financing programme

Prime Bank has recently launched distributor financing programme for its Wholesale Banking and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) clients, says a press release.

Introducing its one-stop distributor financing program, the bank has performed its first straight through transaction from registered distributor account in ''PrimePay''. '

'PrimePay'' has brought three parties to the transaction, Corporate, distributor and Bank on the same digital platform ''PrimePay''.The platform also provides enriched MIS to the corporate clients and distributors. It can also be integrated with ERP systems of Corporate.

Under this arrangement, Prime Bank's corporate clients can pull payment against goods and services sold to the distributors using ''PrimePay''.

Prime Bank's superior digital banking facility accentuates the capability of the Distributor Financing Program, making it real-time, hassle-free, paperless and very cost efficient through utilizing the loan limit 24/7 through ''PrimePay''. With no processing fees, distributors can now easily opt for unsecured Overdraft (OD) facility up to BDT 50 lac.*(condition applies)

The program is extremely beneficial both for MSME and Corporate customers engaged in distributorship businesses, as they can now receive steady and assured funding to support their working capital needs, while the corporate clients engaged in manufacturing can save cost by converting receivables to cash real time.

