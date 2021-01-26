Video
BANKING EVENTS

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) Additional Managing Director Md. TouhidulAlam Khan along with SBL Training Institute Faculty Member Mohammad Amzad Hossain Fakir and  IBCP Coordinator Mohammad Mohon Mia attend the inauguration ceremony of a daylong workshop on "Investment Proposal Processing, Documentation and Disbursement", organised by the  SBL Training Institute in the city recently. SBL employees participated in this workshop.       photo: Bank


BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser flanked by Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin and other officials, inaugurating its relocated Gulshan Branch at Gulshan 1, Dhaka on Monday.    photo: Bank



BANKING EVENTS

BANKING EVENTS

In presence of Dhaka Bank Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq, Dhaka Bank Additional Managing Director Mohammad Abu Jafar and DHS Motors Ltd CEO Imran Zaman Khan exchanging the documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their organisation at a ceremony held at Dhaka Bank Mohakhali Branch, Dhaka recently. Under this agreement, customers purchasing various brands of new models like Honda City, HR-V, Turbo, Accord, CR-V could avail the Dhaka Bank Auto Loans under special privileges and can enjoy special discounted vehicle prices and value-added offers along with exclusive facilities.    photo: Bank


