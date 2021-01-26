Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha

EGYPT, Jan 25: Air Arabia Egypt, has announced the resumption of directs flights between Alexandria and Doha, Qatar's capital, starting February 2,2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Alexandria and Doha by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the value and extra fare tickets booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia's customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia's entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination. -Khaleej Times

















