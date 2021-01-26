Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

EGYPT, Jan 25: Air Arabia Egypt, has announced the resumption of directs flights between Alexandria and Doha, Qatar's capital, starting February 2,2021.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Alexandria and Doha by visiting Air Arabia's website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the value and extra fare tickets booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia's customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia's entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank launches distributor financing programme
BANKING EVENTS
100 richest Indians can give 13.8cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid-testing demands are softened
Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha
PIA to bring back its plane from Malaysia soon: Minister
Insurance sector needs to overcome image crisis: Speakers
Tata in talks to launch Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in India


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft