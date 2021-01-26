Video
Tata in talks to launch Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in India

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Jan 25: Tata Group's healthcare venture is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
Tata Medical & Diagnostics could team up with the India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research to carry out clinical trials of Moderna's vaccine candidate in India, the report said, citing officials familiar with the matter. Moderna did not respond to Reuters request for a comment outside business hours, while Tata Medical & Diagnostics did not immediately respond.
Unlike Pfizer's vaccine, which must be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius or below, Moderna's can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, making it more suited for poorer countries such as India where cold chains are limited.
Data released in November from Moderna's late-stage study showed it was 94.1 per cent effective with no serious safety concerns. The shot was approved for use in the United States in December and in Europe earlier this month.    -Reuters


