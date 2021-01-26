Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK’s Debenhams shuts all stores, around 12,000 jobs lost

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

LONDON, Jan 25: UK department store chain Debenhams is to shut all its outlets, administrators for the collapsed group said Monday, with the loss of around 12,000 jobs.
Debenhams, which has long struggled with fierce online competition, will see its brand live on however after British online fashion group Boohoo earlier said it had bought the group's intellectual property assets.
Debenhams collapsed last month, having struggled to adapt from a bricks-and-mortar business long before the coronavirus pandemic forced shoppers online.
Its stores will reopen following the lifting of the UK lockdown to liquidate stock, administrators FRP Advisory, brought in to salvage parts of the business, said in a statement Monday.
"Once Debenhams stores are able to reopen and the stock liquidation can continue in stores, the website will be operated by Boohoo. "The closing down sale will continue in stores for several weeks until the stock liquidation is completed and the value of this stock will be retained for creditors.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank launches distributor financing programme
BANKING EVENTS
100 richest Indians can give 13.8cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid-testing demands are softened
Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha
PIA to bring back its plane from Malaysia soon: Minister
Insurance sector needs to overcome image crisis: Speakers
Tata in talks to launch Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in India


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft