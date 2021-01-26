

OPPO opens new generation service center

Leading smart device brand OPPO has recently opened this new generation service centre as part of leaving no stone unturned to make the experience of the users and customers all the more convenient. This is a new generation Version 3.0 service centre owing to the fact that this offers more advanced after-sales services maintaining complete transparency and it's a one-stop service centre, which is an upgradation from the previous version.

Located at Shop 97-100, Block C, Level 5, Bashundahara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath, Dhaka, this one-stop service centre will allow OPPO users to experience OPPO's innovations, buy and sell, repair their smartphones and enjoy free wifi.

The main aim of OPPO's aftersales service is to provide friendly, convenient and professional service to their valuable customers. For instance, OPPO is the pioneer of one-hour flash fix service in smartphone service industry in Bangladesh, which has been widely appreciated by the fans and enthusiasts. They do not even charge any cost for repairing handsets except parts' price to ensure customer satisfaction. All these are applicable for this new generation service centre as well.























A new generation aftersales service centre of OPPO was inaugurated at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Sunday by renowned singer and composer Topu with Country PR & Communications Manager Joshita Sanjana Rizvan and other officials of OPPO in attendance.Leading smart device brand OPPO has recently opened this new generation service centre as part of leaving no stone unturned to make the experience of the users and customers all the more convenient. This is a new generation Version 3.0 service centre owing to the fact that this offers more advanced after-sales services maintaining complete transparency and it's a one-stop service centre, which is an upgradation from the previous version.Located at Shop 97-100, Block C, Level 5, Bashundahara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath, Dhaka, this one-stop service centre will allow OPPO users to experience OPPO's innovations, buy and sell, repair their smartphones and enjoy free wifi.The main aim of OPPO's aftersales service is to provide friendly, convenient and professional service to their valuable customers. For instance, OPPO is the pioneer of one-hour flash fix service in smartphone service industry in Bangladesh, which has been widely appreciated by the fans and enthusiasts. They do not even charge any cost for repairing handsets except parts' price to ensure customer satisfaction. All these are applicable for this new generation service centre as well.