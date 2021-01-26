Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO opens new generation service center

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

OPPO opens new generation service center

OPPO opens new generation service center

A new generation aftersales service centre of OPPO was inaugurated at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Sunday by renowned singer and composer Topu with Country PR & Communications Manager Joshita Sanjana Rizvan and other officials of OPPO in attendance.
Leading smart device brand OPPO has recently opened this new generation service centre as part of leaving no stone unturned to make the experience of the users and customers all the more convenient. This is a new generation Version 3.0 service centre owing to the fact that this offers more advanced after-sales services maintaining complete transparency and it's a one-stop service centre, which is an upgradation from the previous version.       
Located at Shop 97-100, Block C, Level 5, Bashundahara City Shopping Complex, Panthapath, Dhaka, this one-stop service centre will allow OPPO users to experience OPPO's innovations, buy and sell, repair their smartphones and enjoy free wifi.
The main aim of OPPO's aftersales service is to provide friendly, convenient and professional service to their valuable customers. For instance, OPPO is the pioneer of one-hour flash fix service in smartphone service industry in Bangladesh, which has been widely appreciated by the fans and enthusiasts. They do not even charge any cost for repairing handsets except parts' price to ensure customer satisfaction. All these are applicable for this new generation service centre as well.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank launches distributor financing programme
BANKING EVENTS
100 richest Indians can give 13.8cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid-testing demands are softened
Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha
PIA to bring back its plane from Malaysia soon: Minister
Insurance sector needs to overcome image crisis: Speakers
Tata in talks to launch Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in India


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft