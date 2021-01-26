BEPZA Chief distributes Gold Coin to dedicated workers



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General Md. Nazrul Islam handing over a gold coin to a dedicated worker of Sri Lankan RMG company M/s MAS intimate Bangladesh (pvt) Ltd. at an event at Karnaphuli EPZ in Chattogram on January 20.

It reflects a harmonious relationship between MAS intimate and their workers through this recognition. The Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Major General Md. Nazrul Islam distributed gold coin among the workers of the company at 'Gold Coin 2020' prize distribution ceremony on January 2o last.

Major General Md. Nazrul Islam said that BEPZA believes in Workers-Management-Owners Synergy and always tries to sustain a congenial working atmosphere giving the highest priority on workers' rights, welfares and safety.

It is an inspiring initiative that would brighten the image of the organization, he added. He appreciated MAS for taking this type of step which will stimulate other workers and encourage to concentrate more on their job.

He congratulated the rewarded workers and hoped that mutual trust and respect of the employers and workers would enhance through these activities.

Mentionable, MAS honours employees of the organization by awarding gold coin who has been working for 5 to 10 years long term career with hard work and dedication. Following this, 184 workers has achieved 4 grams gold coin for completing 5 years and 18 workers has get 8 grams gold coin each for completing 10 years successfully in 2020.

During this time Mohammad Anamul Haque, General Manager of KEPZ accompanied the Executive Chairman. Among others, Mohamed Shaaphiq Thaha, Deputy General Manager, Aruna Wijerathne, Head of Human Resource , Thiwanka Rodrigo, Head of Manufacturing, Rajindra Hewathanthri, Head of Finance from MAS intimate Bangladesh (pvt) Ltd. were also present at the programme.



















