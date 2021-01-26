Singer launches happy new offer campaign

To create more convenience in people's lives, leading home appliances and electronics manufacturer Singer Bangladesh has introduced Singer Happy New Offer campaign.

Customers will be able to enjoy various kinds of offers under the campaign. When purchasing a refrigerator, customers will be able to receive up to BDT 6,000 discount, an exchange offer of up to BDT 15,000, the compressor will come with 10 years of warranty, says a press release.

To increase the convenience of cleaning clothes at the right temperature during the pandemic, Singer Bangladesh provides up to BDT 3,000 exchange offers on washing machines along withupto5 years warranty, free installation and free home delivery.

People looking to upgrade their television or get a new one can take the advantage of this campaign and enjoy up to BDT 3,000 discount and in case of exchange offer up to BDT 10,000 discount

To boost people's baking and cooking, the organization offers up to BDT 1,300 discount, an exchange offer of up to BDT 2,500. Crafts and sewing enthusiastscan enjoy the exchange offer of up to BDT 1,000 discounts on sewing machines.

People can enjoy attractive discounts on air conditioners and get them installed for free before the summer knocking at the door.

The laptops have become one of the most crucial devices for everyone due to work-from-home and online classes. Thus, customers can now easily get any DELL or HP laptop with a discount of up to BDT 2,600. Additionally, students will enjoy the offer of 0% interest on EMI for 8 months, whereas teachers will enjoy it for 10 months.

Keeping the better financial management on part of the consumers, Singer is offering up to 12-month 0% interest instalment facilities.

















