

KTM motorcycles launched in BD

KTM 125 Duke and KTM RC 125 were launched at a grand inaugural ceremony held at the Runner Automobile factory in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.

True to KTM's Ready to Race philosophy, the Duke and the RC are expected to turn out as smash-hits among the avid motorcycle lovers in Bangladesh, says a press release

KTM 125 Duke, with the signature "Duke attitude", has been one of the most popular motorcycles in the 125cc segment all over the world. Duke's specialty is that it gives the rider a raw street biking experience while combining speed and handling efficiency.

KTM 125 Duke has a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine delivering 14.5 HP Power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm torque at 8000 rpm. It has an aluminum cylinder with a carbon coating on the inner walls.

The KTM RC 125 comes inspired with the racing genes of the legendary RC16 by KTM Factory Racing Team that competes in MotoGPTM championships.

It also has top class ABS system, attractive muscular fairings and more aggressive aerodynamic style with an immersive leant forward riding style for the KTM lovers to stand out from the rest in the streets and the tracks.

Its engine specifications are similar to the KTM 125 Duke but with an even muscular look the KTM RC 125 is bound to attract those who keep style and performance equally side-by-side. Its 'S' rated tires provide total assurance of maximum grip, eventually leading to maximum confidence of the rider. KTM RC 125 comes with attractive color options.

"Today, we are equally excited to unveil the first set of KTM motorcycles and we are confident that this is beginning of a whole new chapter of premium & top-notch biking in Bangladesh" said Reazul Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Runner Automobiles Ltd.

KTM is an Austrian motorcycle company established in 1934. One of the pioneering names in the motorcycle sports industry for decades, KTM is acknowledged for their state-of-the-art engineering, design and technology that currently has over 3000 employees across the world with global divisions - KTM USA, KTM UK, KTM India, KTM Russia, KTM Africa, and KTM Asia. Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto are the current key shareholders of the company.











World's No. 1 premium motorcycles brand KTM, in partnership with the country's leading manufacturer Runner Automobiles Ltd, has launched their first two motorcycle models in Bangladesh on Monday.KTM 125 Duke and KTM RC 125 were launched at a grand inaugural ceremony held at the Runner Automobile factory in Bhaluka, Mymensingh.True to KTM's Ready to Race philosophy, the Duke and the RC are expected to turn out as smash-hits among the avid motorcycle lovers in Bangladesh, says a press releaseKTM 125 Duke, with the signature "Duke attitude", has been one of the most popular motorcycles in the 125cc segment all over the world. Duke's specialty is that it gives the rider a raw street biking experience while combining speed and handling efficiency.KTM 125 Duke has a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine delivering 14.5 HP Power at 9250 rpm and 12 Nm torque at 8000 rpm. It has an aluminum cylinder with a carbon coating on the inner walls.The KTM RC 125 comes inspired with the racing genes of the legendary RC16 by KTM Factory Racing Team that competes in MotoGPTM championships.It also has top class ABS system, attractive muscular fairings and more aggressive aerodynamic style with an immersive leant forward riding style for the KTM lovers to stand out from the rest in the streets and the tracks.Its engine specifications are similar to the KTM 125 Duke but with an even muscular look the KTM RC 125 is bound to attract those who keep style and performance equally side-by-side. Its 'S' rated tires provide total assurance of maximum grip, eventually leading to maximum confidence of the rider. KTM RC 125 comes with attractive color options."Today, we are equally excited to unveil the first set of KTM motorcycles and we are confident that this is beginning of a whole new chapter of premium & top-notch biking in Bangladesh" said Reazul Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Runner Automobiles Ltd.KTM is an Austrian motorcycle company established in 1934. One of the pioneering names in the motorcycle sports industry for decades, KTM is acknowledged for their state-of-the-art engineering, design and technology that currently has over 3000 employees across the world with global divisions - KTM USA, KTM UK, KTM India, KTM Russia, KTM Africa, and KTM Asia. Pierer Mobility AG and Bajaj Auto are the current key shareholders of the company.