Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Most Asian markets rise with eyes on US stimulus push

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

HONG KONG, Jan 25: Asian markets mostly rose Monday, rebounding from a sell-off at the end of last week as investors keep tabs on the progress of Joe Biden's new US economic rescue package.
However, while vaccinations and long-term optimism about the economic outlook is providing support, sentiment remains weighed by concerns about surging virus infections and a new, more deadly strain.
Lawmakers in Washington are getting to work on the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal from the new president, with some suggesting they could pass something before the Senate holds an impeachment trial of Donald Trump, which starts in the week beginning February 8.
But it will likely face headwinds from Republicans who think another massive outlay comes too soon after the $900 billion spending package passed at the end of last year.
The Federal Reserve will also hold its first meeting under the Biden administration this week, with investors looking for clues about its plans for monetary policy.
Hong Kong led the gains, rallying 1.8  per cent, after the government lifted a strict weekend lockdown in one part of the city, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul, Sydney and Singapore also posted healthy gains. Taipei, Manila and Wellington all fell.
The rollout of inoculations continues to provide support to equities as investors look towards a return to normal life.
"Vaccine breakthroughs make it likely that life will become more functional again at some point in 2021, resulting in higher GDP growth and more robust corporate earnings," said Axi strategist Stephen Innes.
"But increasing global Covid-19 infections, new variants of the virus, tightening social distancing restrictions and delays in vaccine rollouts in some places, all increase the near-term growth risks."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned at the end of last week that a mutated strain of the disease could be more deadly and infectious, raising the prospect of more containment measures.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prime Bank launches distributor financing programme
BANKING EVENTS
100 richest Indians can give 13.8cr poorest Rs 94k each: Oxfam
KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid-testing demands are softened
Air Arabia resumes flights between Alexandria and Doha
PIA to bring back its plane from Malaysia soon: Minister
Insurance sector needs to overcome image crisis: Speakers
Tata in talks to launch Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in India


Latest News
Water transport workers call off strike
Shakib reaches another unique milestone
Stocks extend loss as major sectors dip
Due global climate adaptation actions not possible for lack of finance: PM
28 expats from UK test positive for COVID-19
Moderna says COVID vaccine effective against UK, S Africa variants
Chelsea sack manager Lampard
Bangladesh number 2 in ODI Super League points table
38 BD youths return home after serving jail terms in India
PK Halder’s two aides placed on 5-day remand
Most Read News
Bangladesh whitewash West Indies
SSC's revised syllabus published
2 masters sent to jail; Vessel movement from Dhaka suspended
50 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses reach Dhaka
Universal education versus quality education
Sanjida, Quazi Sazzad receive Padma Shri award
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
West Indies 117 for 6 after 30.4 overs
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl
5 cases filed against 33 associates of PK Haldar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft