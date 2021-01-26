Video
Saudi boosts domestic investments as joblessness soars

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

RIYADH, Jan 25: Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund will invest $40 billion annually in the domestic economy over the next five years, the crown prince said Sunday, as the kingdom battles high unemployment and a coronavirus-triggered slump.
The Public Investment Fund "will invest at least 150 billion riyals ($40 billion) annually in the domestic economy until 2025," Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a speech carried by state media.
The PIF, the main engine of the kingdom's efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, has previously been focused on investing in major global giants - from ride-hailing app Uber to US carmaker Lucid Motors.
The PIF intends to boost its assets to 4 trillion riyals ($1.07 trillion) and directly or indirectly create 1.8 million jobs by 2025, the crown prince added.
Prince Mohammed's speech coincided with a royal decree on Sunday which declared the sacking of central bank governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey.
Fahad al-Mubarak was named as his successor, in what will be his second stint as the governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA).    -AFP


