

BD, Chinese experts favour ADR clause in business transactions

They were speaking at a webinar on ''Using ADR Clause to Strengthen Open Account Trading for Imports and Exports between China and Bangladesh,'' held on Monday.

Jointly organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) and the International Investment & Trade Service Window of China Yunnan Pilot Free Trade Zone (IITSW of CYPFTZ),China, the webinar was addressed among others by by BIAC Chairman Mahbubur Rahman, BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali, IITSW of CYPFTZ Director Zhang Jingmei, China Maritime Arbitration Commission Vice Chairman Li Hu, Standard Chartered Bank Country Operations Executive Director Munazzir Shehmat Karim, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman, Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Party Committee Legal Advisor Professor Ni Peng, International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B) Secretary General Ataur Rahman, Kunming Minsheng Bank Deputy General Manager Geng Jiajun, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Kunmingin Practicing Lawyer Yaze Xiong, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd. Chief Legal Officer Ms. Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, BIAC Director MA Akmall Hossain. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the webinar.

Mahbubur mRahman said alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) procedures can resolve issues including non-payment under open account trading, particularly where contracting parties from Bangladesh and China are involved in import and export between them.

Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali expressed satisfaction over the ever increasing volume of Sino Bangladesh trade and said that economic relation between our two fraternal nations has been further consolidated under the Belt and Road Initiative, where the stakeholders provide each other with goods and services of excellent quality and reasonable priceand truly bring a sense of gain to the two peoples.

In her welcome address Zhang Jingmei reiterated commitment of her organisation to work together with Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to resolve disputes arising out between parties of the two nations in open account trading through ADR.

She along with her organisation, vowed to work as a bridge between Bangladesh and China to boost businesses between the two nations. Speaking on the occasion Special Guest of the event Li Hu stressed upon adhering to Arbitration and Mediationprocedures as 2more appropriate tools of dispute resolution in open account trade between Bangladesh and China import export deals.

An expert Panel of Speakers comprisingbusiness leaders, bankers, entrepreneurs, corporate executivesand representativesfrom the legal fraternity addressed issues and impacts of the challenges of open account trading for imports and exports between China and Bangladeshand ADR's role in this regard was highlightedin the largely attended webinar through Zoom transmission.

Munazzir Shehmat Karim, Executive Director, Country Operations, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh moderated the webinar. In course of discussion he opined thatuntil and unless buyers and sellers do not have an ADR clause in their commercial contractsit will be really difficult to resolve any probable dispute arising out thereby.



















