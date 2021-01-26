Video
BD, Chinese experts favour ADR clause in business transactions

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Bangladesh and Chinese experts in a webinar favour using ADR clause to strengthen open account trading for imports and exports between China and Bangladesh.
They were speaking at a webinar on ''Using ADR Clause to Strengthen Open Account Trading for Imports and Exports between China and Bangladesh,'' held on Monday.
Jointly organised by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) and the International Investment & Trade Service Window of China Yunnan Pilot Free Trade Zone (IITSW of CYPFTZ),China, the webinar was addressed among others by by BIAC Chairman Mahbubur  Rahman, BIAC Chief  Executive  Officer  Muhammad  A.  (Rumee) Ali, IITSW  of  CYPFTZ Director Zhang Jingmei, China Maritime Arbitration  Commission Vice Chairman Li Hu, Standard Chartered Bank Country Operations Executive Director Munazzir Shehmat  Karim, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Rizwan Rahman, Communist Party of China Yunnan Provincial Party Committee Legal Advisor Professor Ni Peng, International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh (ICC-B) Secretary General Ataur Rahman, Kunming Minsheng Bank Deputy General Manager Geng Jiajun, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Kunmingin Practicing Lawyer Yaze Xiong, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd. Chief  Legal  Officer Ms.  Jahrat  Adib  Chowdhury, BIAC Director  MA  Akmall  Hossain. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the webinar.
Mahbubur mRahman said alternative  Dispute  Resolution  (ADR)  procedures  can resolve   issues   including   non-payment   under   open   account   trading,   particularly   where contracting  parties  from  Bangladesh  and  China  are  involved  in  import  and  export  between them.
Muhammad  A.  (Rumee) Ali expressed  satisfaction over the ever  increasing  volume  of  Sino  Bangladesh  trade  and said that economic relation between our two fraternal nations has been further consolidated under the  Belt  and  Road  Initiative,  where the stakeholders provide  each  other  with  goods  and  services  of excellent quality and reasonable priceand truly bring a sense of gain to the two peoples.
In her welcome address Zhang Jingmei reiterated commitment  of her organisation  to  work  together  with  Bangladeshi  entrepreneurs  to  resolve disputes arising out between parties of the two nations in open account trading through ADR.
She along with her organisation, vowed to work as a bridge between Bangladesh and China to boost businesses between the two nations. Speaking on the occasion Special Guest of the event Li Hu  stressed  upon adhering  to Arbitration  and Mediationprocedures as 2more appropriate tools of dispute resolution in open account trade between Bangladesh and China import export deals.
An expert Panel of Speakers comprisingbusiness leaders, bankers, entrepreneurs, corporate executivesand representativesfrom the legal fraternity addressed issues and impacts of the challenges of open account trading for imports and exports between China and Bangladeshand ADR's role in this regard was highlightedin the largely attended webinar through Zoom transmission.
Munazzir Shehmat  Karim, Executive Director, Country Operations, Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh moderated the webinar. In course of discussion he opined thatuntil and unless buyers and sellers do not have an ADR clause in their commercial contractsit will be really difficult to resolve any probable dispute arising out thereby.











