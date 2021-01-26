No alternative to building developed BD: BIDA chief

Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirajul Islam today said there is no alternative to create entrepreneurs for building developed Bangladesh.

"Now, we are going to celebrate 50 years of our independence. Bangladesh is now a country of economic progress. The development of Bangladesh in the last 10 years is more than the previous 40 years," he said.

The executive chairman said this while speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled, "Entrepreneurship and Innovation" organized by Prime Asia University in the city, said a press release on Sunday.

In his speech, Sirajul Islam said the next generation needs to grow up with the dream of becoming an entrepreneur. "Therefore, if we want to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041, there is no alternative to create successful entrepreneurs," he added.

Vice Chancellor (Acting) Engineer Dr Humayun Kabir presided over the webinar.



















