Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:35 AM
Pvt sector lauds PM for giving homes, lands to poor

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, on behalf of the private sector, expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for distributing 66,189 plots of lands and homes among homeless families all over Bangladesh.
The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also rehabilitated 3,715 families with homes on account of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the independence of the country.
"Such a feat of ensuring safe housing and better living standards for underprivileged families is unique among the many humanitarian initiatives of the Honorable Prime Minister. Such initiatives are seldom heard in the world," Fahim said in a statement.
The President of FBCCI has called upon individuals and private sector entrepreneurs to come forward and participate in such humanitarian initiatives.
Additionally, FBCCI sincerely thanks the government for taking various steps to ensure social security.


