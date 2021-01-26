Stocks dip, DESX sinks below 5,800-mark on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) plunged on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit, extending the losing streak for the second consecutive day.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 25.61 points or 0.44 per cent to 5,789, losing around 46 points in the past two straight sessions. The DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips also fell 8.17 points to 2,202 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost0.41 point to 1,296 at the close of the trading.

Debutant Energypac Power Generation was locked in the upper limit circuit breaker at Tk 92.60 for the fifth day in a row, making it the top gainer as its share jumped 9.97 per cent further on Monday.

Energypac Power's share soared 198.7 per cent or Tk 61.60 each in the past five straight days from its offer price of Tk 31 each since debut.

Turnover on the DSE rose to Tk 15.85 billion, up 8.7 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 14.58 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 359 issues traded, 202 declined, 76 advanced and 81 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco topped the turnover chart with 35.94 million shares worth Tk 3.303 billion changing hands, capturing nearly 21 per cent of the day's total turnover on DSE.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) dropped 108 points to settle at 16,878 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 65 points to close at 10,188.

Of the issues traded, 146 declined, 64 advanced and 48 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 13.79 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 524 million.



















