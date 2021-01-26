

Move to train 3660 women drivers, 4500 ICT manpower

It is exclusively a project men and women of 24 upazilas in 5 districts of South Western region to make them productive and self reliant by imparting training in driving vehicles and computer training. It will cost Tk 39.70 crore as per initial cost estimates.

The name of the project is 'Improving Socio-Economic Status through Employment and Training for the Poor, Widows, Divorced Women and the Poor'.

The Social Welfare Ministry is piloting the project.

Member of the Planning Commission Shamsul Alam said, this project is expected to play significant role in alleviating poverty. However, care must be taken to ensure that the purpose for which the project is being undertaken is fulfilled. Proper supervision must be ensured for it.

The main objective and goal of the project is to create manpower from people abandoned from the mainstream such as the poor, widows, poor boys and girls. Arranging self employment for them is a big job, he said.

Besides this, self-employment will be developed by creating awareness among the helpless and poor women of Magura, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga and Jhenaidah. It will help about 6,160 poor men and women living below the poverty in remote villages of these upazilas to be rehabilitated in productive jobs to accelerate socio-economic development of the region.

Through this training backward and underprivileged men and women will be trained into skilled manpower. The project will be implemented from this year to June 2022 by the Department of Social Services and Multipurpose Human Welfare Organization.

Under the project, 285 computers, 280 computer tables and 280 computer chairs will be procured. The need to buy so many computers was questioned at the PEC meeting but the actual buying may be lower following objection by concerned officials.

Selected people will be trained at appropriate places to make sure they will achieve the skill to join public and private sector jobs.













