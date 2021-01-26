Pvt university student held in city on rape charge

Police on Monday arrested a private university student from Dhaka on charge of raping a student of another university in October last year and blackmailing her for months afterwards.

A team of police arrested Rafid Sadman (25), a student of South East University, from his Banani DOHS residence after the victim's father filed a case with Cantonment Police Station early Monday, said Sub-inspector Shyamol Ahmed, who is investigating the case.

According to case statement, the girl got acquainted with Sadman a couple of months ago and met each other on a few occasions. On October 31, she met the accused at a friend's house in Uttara where she was given a drink with sedatives.

As she was unconscious, Sadman took her home, disrobed her and filmed her. He then raped the girl, showed her the video clips and threatened to leak them, the complainant mentioned in the case statement.

The accused let her go that day but used to force her to go to his house, threatening to leak the video clip on social media. He raped her several times, the case statement added.

"As Sadman continued his threats, my daughter at one stage disclosed everything to her mother. Then, we decided to file the case," the father said.