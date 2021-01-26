Kushtia SP apologises

Kushtia's superintendent of police (SP) SM Tanvir Arafat on Monday offered unconditional apology to the High Court (HC) for allegedly misbehaving with senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mohsin Hasan during Bheramara municipality election on January 16.

Admitting the misbehaviour with the Judicial Magistrate, SP Arafat promised that such mistake won't be repeated in the future and he would uphold the dignity of the judiciary and the judicial officers.

SP SM Tanvir Arafat appeared before a HC virtual bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat and offered his apology in writing through an affidavit by his lawyer.

In the affidavit, SP Tanvir said he is very remorseful for the 'unintentional incident', will be more cautious while discharging his duties, and such type of mistake will never happen again.

The court set February 17 for further hearing on the matter whether SP Tanvir would be exonerated from the charge of the contempt, saying that it will observe his activities until the next hearing.

The court also exonerated him from personal appearance before the court for the time being.

During the hearing, the court told SP Tanvir that it would consider his prayer seeking exoneration from the contempt charge but asked him to prove, in the meantime, that none was being harassed by the police within his jurisdiction. The court asked Tanvir, present at the court was responding summon, to be friend of citizens.

The court also ordered the SP to provide security till that day to Md Shahjahan Ali, who acted as presiding officer in that election, and his family.

Shahjahan, a youth development officer of the district who was posted as the presiding officer at Bheramara Pilot High School during the Bheramara municipality election, was taken to Daulatpur police Station on January 20.

He sought protection from the court during an online court hearing on January 21.

Senior lawyer Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury and Ahmed Ishtiaq appeared for the police official while Aneek R Haque and Ishrat Hasan stood for the presiding officer and Deputy Attorney General Taherul Islam represented the State.

Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury told the HC that the SP couldn't recognize senior judicial magistrate Md Mohsin Hasan and made the mistake. He would be more careful in the future while conducting his duty.

On January 20, the HC summoned SP Tanvir Arafat in suo motu after taking cognisance of a report published in a Bangla daily.









