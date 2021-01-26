Video
Abrar Fahad Murder

Deposition of IO deferred

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Court Correspondent

The testimony of Investigation Officer (IO) Inspector Wahiduzzaman of BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case could not be completed as the Tribunal official Waliul Islam Badal was ill.
Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on Monday fixed January 31 for recording the rest of the testimony of the   investigating officer, Inspector Wahiduzzaman.
Monday was fixed for the recording of the remaining testimony of the IO, but the court set a new date as the Stenographer Waliul Islaam Badal was sick.
Out of a total of 60 witnesses in the case, 46 testified, said Tribunal Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.


