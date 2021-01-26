Video
India, China clash again on Himalayan border

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Jan 25: Indian and Chinese troops fought a new brawl on their contested Himalayan border that left injuries on both sides, officials said Monday, highlighting the fraught state of relations between the giant neighbours.
The fighting on January 20 came six months after a pitched battle which left at least 20 Indian troops dead as well as an unknown number of Chinese casualties.
The world's two most populous nations have since become embroiled in a diplomatic showdown over their geographical and political differences.
India's military played down the latest skirmish as a "minor face-off" at Naku La pass, which connects Sikkim state with Tibet on the Chinese side.
China's foreign ministry, however, said it had "no information" on the incident. In a statement, the Indian army said last week's clash was "resolved by local commanders as per established protocols".
Government sources said four Indian troops were injured when a Chinese patrol was forced back. They added that China's People's Liberation Army suffered an unknown number of casualties.
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Chinese troops "dedicated themselves to safeguarding the peace and tranquillity" of the border region".
"China urges India to work in the same direction," he said.
- Firearms banned -
Details of the latest clash emerged on the eve of India's Republic Day, when the country shows off its latest military hardware at a parade in the capital.
Hand-to-hand fighting between 150 soldiers at Naku La in May also set off tensions.
About 10 troops from each side were injured.
The use of firearms by border patrols is banned under a bilateral agreement.
In June, troops fought with fists and wooden clubs in the Galwan valley of Ladakh region, leaving dozens dead. China has never confirmed it suffered fatalities.
A number of the Indian troops killed were expected to receive posthumous awards on Republic Day.
China and India, who fought a border war in 1962, blame each other for the increased tensions and each has poured tens of thousands of extra troops into border zones.     -AFP


