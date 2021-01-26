Govt has lost ground beneath feet: Fakhrul

BNP on Monday alleged that the government has been obstructing the political programmes of the opposition parties out of fear of losing power since it has lost ground beneath its feet.

"As there's no law and order in the country, every peaceful programme of the opposition parties, including BNP, is being obstructed by the ruling party cadres and law enforcement agencies," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

In a statement, he said, "In fact, they (govt) get scared whenever they see any programme of the opposition due to the unknown fear of losing power as they've lost ground under their feet."

Fakhrul also accused the government of letting loose the law enforcers and ruling party 'cadres' for repressing the BNP leaders and activists and suppressing their opinions. "It seems that the right to do politics in the country is only for Awami League, not for others."

The statement was issued protesting the obstruction to BNP's two workers' meetings at Sreepur in Gazipur.

It said two separate stages set up for holding the workers' meeting of Sreepur Upazila and Sreepur Municipality units of BNP were ransacked by the 'cadres' of Jubo League and Chhatra League on Sunday night.

As the party wanted to hold the meetings in two other venues, police obstructed them and foiled the events. -UNB

Fakhrul voiced concern over the deterioration of law and order in the country. "A horrific form of tyranny of ruthless misrule has engulfed the entire country."

"I strongly condemn and protest the demolition of two stages in BNP's Sreepur Upazila and Sreepur Municipal units by the terrorists of Juba League and Chhatra League."

The BNP leader called upon all, irrespective of party and opinion, to be united to get rid of the 'awful misrule' of Awami League.













