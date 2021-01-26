ACC files five more graft cases against 33 PK Halder’s aides

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed five cases against 33 close associates of Prashant Kumar Halder, better known as PK Halder, for misappropriating about Tk 351 crore of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFS).

Confirming the filling of five cases, ACC Secretary Dr Md Anwar Hossain Hawlader said in a press briefing, "ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Prodhan filed four cases on Monday and another case was filed on Sunday. Rashedul is one of the 33 accused" Anwar Hossain added.

He said, "The concerned officials and board members of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd have embezzled and laundered Tk 350.99 crore in the name of five fake and name-only companies by abusing their power for fraudulent purposes."

The ACC Secretary said in these cases, apart from PK Halder, former chairman of International Leasing and Financial Services MA Hashem, former MD Md Rashedul Haque, nine board members, Ujjwal Kumar Nandi, chairman of People's Leasing, and 33 others including close relatives and associates of PK Halder have been charged.

"The case statements said Anam Chemical Ltd took Tk 80.82 crore, Sukhda Properties Ltd took Tk 69.80 crore, M/s Barna took Tk 66.98 crore, Rahman Chemicals Ltd took Tk 54.55 crore and Moon Enterprise took Tk 83.84 crore as loan and embezzled the money" Anwar Hossain said.

On Sunday the ACC arrested ILFS's former managing director Rashedul Haque and chairman of Peoples' Leasing, Uzzal Nandi. On Monday ACC again brought them to Segunbagicha ACC office for interrogation.

PK Halder bought a large number of shares from the stock market by opening a number of anonymous companies using various tactics.

He also took control of at least four non-banking financial institutions by employing his relatives, friends and former colleagues on the institutions before and after the 2014 elections. On January 8 last year, the graft watchdog filed a case against Halder over amassing about Tk 275 crore beyond his known sources of income.

In connection with the graft case, the ACC seized Halder's two flats and six acres of land following a court order in this regard last month.

Halder invested about Tk 123.54 crore in Lipro International. He purchased 589 decimals of land for Tk 1 crore in Mymensingh.

During the enquiry, the ACC found that he invested about Tk 67.35 crore in eight companies.

Besides, documents show that Halder has moveable properties worth Tk 32.25 crore. The total amount of his moveable property stands at Tk 99.61 crore, which he amassed directly and indirectly using others' names.

The graft watchdog found that Halder, now staying abroad, has a legal income of about Tk 12.48 crore against his total wealth, including moveable and immovable properties, of Tk 287.39 crore.

The ACC has frozen around Tk 3,000 crore of PK Halder, his associates and 39 organizations. The ACC, in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has been able to freeze and suspend the money.

Earlier on January 8, Interpol issued a red alert against Prashant Kumar Halder. The red alert was issued at the request of the National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police.












