Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:34 AM
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Ten poets and writers have been named for the Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020.
Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Siraji announced the names at a press conference in Shaheed Munir Chowdhury seminar room of the academy on Monday.
This year's winners are Muhammad Samad for poem, Imtiar Shamim for fiction, Begum Aktar Kamal for essay and research, Suresh Ranjan Bosak for translation, Rabiul Alam for drama, Anjir Liton for juvenile literature, Sahida Begum for Liberation War-based literature, Aparesh Bandopadhyay for science fiction, Ferdousi Majumder for autobiography and Muhammad Habibullah Pathan for folklore.
Speaking on the occasion, Habibullah Siraji said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would hand over the prizes to the winners at the inaugural function of the book fair either directly in person or virtually.
The winners will receive money and crests each.
Bangla Academy Sahitya Puroshkar is given by the Bangla Academy of Bangladesh in recognition of creative genius in advancement and overall contribution to the field of Bengali language and literature.











10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award 2020


