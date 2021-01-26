BD has over 3 lakh  loan defaulters, FinMin tells JS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said on Monday that there are 334,982 delinquent loan defaulters from banks and other non-bank financial institutions at the moment in the country.

Kamal highlighted the steps taken by the government for speedy disposal of the cases related to loan defaults and recovery in parliament.

He said the revenue target for the ongoing fiscal 2020-21 is Tk 3.3 trillion and the recovery until December 2020 stood at about 32.87 percent of the target.

The government has allocated Tk 14.55 billion so far for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines, said Kamal.

To a question that evidence has surfaced about huge money laundering through under- or over-invoicing and what the government is doing, Kamal said. a law-enforcement agency is investigating the matter. Legal action is ongoing in such cases where the allegations have been found to be true. The government has undertaken various measures to curb money laundering which will reduce the malpractice, Kamal said.













