Tuesday, 26 January, 2021
Suarez strikes again as Atletico march on with Valencia win

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez (L) vies with Valencia's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on Sunday. photo: AFP

MADRID, JAN 25: Luis Suarez scored a brilliant team goal as Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 3-1 on Sunday and move seven points clear at the top of La Liga.
After Real Madrid thrashed Alaves on Saturday, Barca had earlier followed suit with a scrappy victory over Elche.
But Atletico were undeterred in the capital, as their considerable advantage was restored again, with a game in hand.
"We don't get carried away or think too far ahead, we think about getting better," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone.
Suarez finished off a flowing move that had started almost on Atletico's goal-line before substitute Angel Correa capped another slick string of passes to end Valencia's resistance.
The visitors had taken an early lead in stunning fashion, Uros Racic curling into the top corner from 35 yards but Joao Felix equalised and Atletico came back, in a way that has begun to feel expected.
Felix was replaced by Correa after an hour by Simeone after assisting Suarez and scoring a goal for himself that should send a message to his coach, who has handed the 21-year-old a spell on the bench in recent weeks.
"It's not written that footballers have to play 90 minutes," said Simeone. "Joao scored a goal, made an assist, he came off and on came Correa, who scored a goal and was close to another. The competition is healthy."
Simeone knows the pressure will mount as the La Liga trophy comes more into view, yet his team are showing an assuredness now that is offering little encouragement for Barcelona and Real Madrid.
They had hope when Valencia took the lead on 11 minutes, Racic
running onto Jose Gaya's pass and wrapping his left foot around the ball to send it bending into the top
right-hand corner.    -AFP


