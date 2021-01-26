Video
Tuesday, 26 January, 2021, 5:33 AM
England will carry confidence into series with world's best India: Root

Published : Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GALLE, JAN 25: Skipper Joe Root on Monday said England will take "confidence" from their 2-0 Test sweep in Sri Lanka to challenge world number one India on their own patch.
England beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a tight second Test in Galle with Dom Sibley and Jos Buttler guiding the team's chase of 164 in the extended final session on day four.
Spinners Jack Leach and Dom Bess played a key part with four wickets each to skittle out Sri Lanka for 126 in their second innings.
Root, who led by example with match-winning knocks of 228 and 186 in the first and second matchs respectively, said the team looks in good shape ahead of the four-Test series in India that starts in Chennai on February 5.
"We've got four very important games against arguably the best team in the world in their own conditions," Root said.    -AFP


